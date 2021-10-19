Kaiser partners with local agencies for Drug Take Back Day

Local law enforcement agencies are accepting expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs this weekend as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Kaiser Permanente for a drive-thru event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3501 Stockdale Hwy.

Volunteers will be on hand to remove items from vehicles.

First responders are accepting expired or unwanted tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

To do their part in keeping the envoirnment “green” will also be except shredding, electronic waste, gently used clothing and furniture, walkers, scooter, power and manual wheelchairs, transport chairs and bath transfer benches.