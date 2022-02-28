BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local hero and very good boy Axel, a K9 with the Delano Police Department, is doing well and still on the road to recovery.

Axel was shot and wounded on New Years Day while trying to subdue a suspect.

Police said Commander Lopez and Chief Davis were able to visit with Axel last week and said he is recovering well, and enjoying the attention. Police said it’s still too early to tell if Axel will be able to return to full duty.

Officers also thanked the community for their prayers and well wishes for Axel.