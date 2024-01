OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A juvenile was struck by a vehicle in Oildale on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page.

CHP reported a juvenile that was approximately 3 to 4 years old was struck on Beardsley Avenue near Chester Avenue around 3:25 p.m.

The juvenile is being transported to Memorial Hospital, according to CHP.

The extent of any injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story.