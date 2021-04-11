Juvenile killed by train in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A juvenile has died after they were hit by a train Sunday evening in Northwest Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at around 6:40 p.m. on Santa Fe Way north of Renfro Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Bakersfield police and CHP responded to the scene. The collision is being investigated by BNSF authorities.

The age of the person who was hit was not immediately clear, but authorities told 17 News at the scene that the person appeared to be an older teen or maybe in their early 20s.

We will update this story as we learn more information.