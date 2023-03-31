BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A social media school shooting threat to Golden Valley High School was found to have been “made in jest” and police made one arrest, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Officers with the police department were alerted of a social media threat that implicated there would be a shooting at the high school, according to police officials.

Officials said investigators spoke with the juvenile’s relatives who said the juvenile who allegedly made the threat does not have access to a firearm and the threatening post appears it was “made in jest,” police said.

The juvenile was arrested, according to the police department.

The police department reminds the public that false reporting or causing false reporting is a crime and the department takes these investigations seriously.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.