BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A former detentions deputy who worked at Lerdo Jail pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges alleging he engaged in sex acts with multiple inmates.

Brandon Lawrence appeared in court wearing jeans and a gray polo shirt for his arraignment on four counts of being a detentions officer who engaged in sexual activity with an inmate. He remains free on $40,000 bail and was ordered not to have contact or come within 500 yards of three women named by the judge.