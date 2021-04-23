Just Like Me: teen support group for teens by teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Children are the future, and two local teens have decided to use their platforms to bring awareness to a mental health support group for teens in the community. Both Natalie and Ritik are passionate about erasing the stigma of mental illnesses and wanted to create a safe space for teens to talk about their emotions and life.

“Ritik and I are both on the board of our NAMI club at our school and we both deeply care about mental health and we really connected and met a couple of months ago and we both cultivated this idea together,” said a Student Advisor for Just Like Me, Natalie Tun.

When the pandemic hit Natalie and Ritik realized Kern County was in need of a support group for teenagers. A support group that extended past just a few high schools, a support group that could connect all teens across the county.

“Just like me is all about that connection between teens it’s focus is it to bring the youth in Kern County together and ultimately just have that connection between the youth of Kern County and just let them know that we’re there for them and they are not alone when it comes to feeling alone or having anxiety or anything related to mental health.”

The group meets virtually every Sunday afternoon from 2:00-3:00 PM. For more information and to sign up for the next meeting visit their website, and click on the banner for the Just Like Me Teen Support Group. You can also find them on Instagram.