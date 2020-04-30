‘Just Another Day;’ Local woman ‘Grandma Effie’ sings in backyard, reminds others to hold on to hope

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman singing in her backyard wants to remind others to hold on to hope during these trying times.

On a normal day, Effie Stewart, “Grandma Effie,” would head to church with her daughter and lead the prayer group with song. Grandma Effie’s song of choice is called, “Just Another Day.” Their routine changes after the stay-at-home mandates were put in place.

“She sings ‘Just Another Day’ and it’s a reminder that we are still here and we will all get through this together,” said Grandma Effie’s daughter, Alicia Ford.

Grandma Effie suffers from Alzheimer’s and Dementia and doesn’t fully grasp why people have to stay in their homes. She still gets ready for church every day and when her daughter tells her they’re not going, she heads to the backyard to sing.

“We’ve bought puzzles, we’ve bought coloring books, but the one thing that sticks with her on a regular basis is that song,” said Ford.

Effie’s granddaughter posted a video of her grandmother singing “Just Another Day” on YouTube.

Her daughter Alicia says the song has made Effie stronger during this COVID-19 pandemic because it is what she holds on to.

Grandma Effie has attended Lily of the Valley Church of God in Christ in Bakersfield for over 40 years. The pastor, Charles Barefield Sr., started doing prayer services on Zoom. Effie still opens up the prayer services with a song everyday, only now its from the comfort of her backyard.

“She sings it out of her heart and we just wanted to share it with the community and the world, actually, to bring them hope – that we can get through another day,” said Ford.