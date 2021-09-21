Jury says Chevron must pay $73 million to Taft oil company

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following a six-week trial, a jury has decided Chevron must pay $73 million to TRC Operating in Taft after each oil producer accused the other of negligence resulting in lost production.

Chevron said it will appeal Monday’s verdict.

“Chevron appreciates the time and resources dedicated to the trial in this matter, however this case is not over,” said an emailed statement from attorney Marcellus McRae of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. “We remain convinced the evidence Chevron presented supports a contrary verdict and that there are strong grounds for appeal, which we will pursue.”

TRC and its attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

TRC filed a suit in 2014 alleging negligence on the part of Chevron’s underground steam injection work at the Midway-Sunset oil field resulted in loss of production totaling millions of dollars. Chevron countersued and said TRC was responsible for the unsafe conditions.