Jury hangs on attempted voluntary manslaughter charge against man who shot neighbor

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 11:40 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 01:31 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A jury deadlocked Wednesday on an attempted voluntary manslaughter charge against a Lake Isabella man who prosecutors said shot his neighbor multiple times during a dispute in March of last year. 

Jurors did, however, find Alfred Jacob Neith guilty of assault with a firearm on a person, according to court records. Sentencing is set for May 16.

Neith faces a maximum of 17 years in prison. A decision has not been yet been made on whether to retry him on the attempted voluntary manslaughter charge, prosecutors said. 

According to court documents, multiple witnesses said Neith, 34, shot the neighbor during a confrontation stemming from Neith flying a drone over nearby residences and yards, raising privacy concerns. Some believed Neith was recording their families.

On March 9, 2018, Neith told investigators, a group of people showed up at his home and challenged him to a fight over his use of the drone. He said he armed himself with a handgun and confronted them. 

During the ensuing argument, Neith's wife ran toward one of the other men, according to the documents. One witness said she slapped the man, and another said she pushed him. 

There were conflicting accounts as to what happened next. One witness told investigators the man extended his arm to stop Neith's wife from hitting him again. Neith said the man struck his wife in the head with an empty beer bottle.

Neith's wife fell to the ground, according to the documents. Neith then raised his gun and shot the other man four times. The man was rushed to a hospital and survived. 

Neith said he feared for his and his wife's lives when he opened fire, the documents said. Investigators, however, noted he had no injuries and admitted to entering the confrontation with a loaded gun. 

