Jury finds Taft Union High School District negligent in civil trial stemming from 2013 shooting that injured student

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury has found the Taft Union High School District negligent in a civil trial stemming from a 2013 shooting that injured student Bowe Cleveland.

During the civil trial, attorneys for the Cleveland family argued the district ignored red flags regarding the behavior of student Bryan Oliver and failed to take adequate precautions before Oliver entered a classroom with a shotgun and shot Cleveland. Both were 16 at the time.

In reaching its verdicts, the jury found six district employees negligent and that their negligence was a substantial factor in causing harm to Cleveland. They then assigned a percentage for how much each person was responsible.

The jury also found shooter Bryan Oliver, his mother and older brother were negligent in causing harm to Cleveland.

Jurors assigned the same percentage of negligence — 27 percent — to both Oliver and Rona Angelo, the former assistant principal of Taft Union High. Angelo was repeatedly referred to during trial as the official primarily in charge of student safety and discipline.

Daniel Rodriguez, representing the Cleveland family, said Angelo failed to communicate reports regarding threats or odd behavior by Oliver to the Oliver family, teachers, school resource officers and law enforcement.

Angelo dismissed the concerns of those who came to her regarding Oliver, Rodriguez said, and told them the school would take care of it. She took no preventative action, he argued.

Cleveland underwent dozens of surgeries following the Jan. 10, 2013 shooting.

The district’s attorneys argued Oliver alone was to blame, and that the district could not have reasonably foreseen Oliver would bring a gun to school and shoot Cleveland.

Attorneys for both sides on Wednesday declined comment until after the damages portion of the trial, scheduled to begin Thursday. During that portion, jurors will hear arguments then have to decide how much money the district should pay to the Cleveland family.

17 News has reached out to the Taft Union High School District for comment.

A mistrial was declared in Oliver’s trial on charges of attempted murder on Dec. 17, 2014, after jurors were unable to reach a verdict. He pleaded no contest a month later to two counts of unpremeditated attempted murder and was sentenced to 27 years and four months in prison.