Jury finds man not guilty of murder, convicts on lesser charge of manslaughter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury acquitted a man of murder in the death of a man whose body was found in a burning vehicle late last year and instead convicted him of voluntary manslaughter.

The verdict was reached Monday in the case of Albert Castillo, 26, in the death of Ricky Ricardo Rivas, 32, court records show.

Rivas’ body was found in a burning car at about 12:23 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue. He had been shot to death.

Another man, Samuel Rivas, had been charged with arson and destroying evidence in the case, but those charges were dismissed in March.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 20.