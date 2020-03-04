Jury deliberating on whether former BPD trainee was sexually harassed and wrongfully fired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury is deliberating over whether a former Bakersfield Police Department trainee was sexually harassed by other officers then fired for complaining about her treatment.

Hillary Bjorneboe is suing the city for $6 million over alleged whistleblower retaliation, wrongful termination and harassment, a court filing shows.

Bjorneboe was one of four women to graduate in August 2014 in a BPD class of 33 officers. She said shortly after her employment began Officers Travis Brewer and Steven Glenn called her derogatory names and made inappropriate comments to her.

A few weeks into her employment, Bjorneboe has said, Brewer directed her not to book marijuana she confiscated during a call. She said she followed his instructions, but later told a sergeant about what happened.

Internal Affairs and criminal investigations followed.

The suit said Bjorneboe was cleared of misconduct in January 2015 and reinstated to her position, but nine days later fired under the official reason that she didn’t pass probation.

Bjorneboe said a veteran officer told her she was actually fired because of her claims of misconduct and sexual harassment.

Brewer has resigned from the BPD while Glenn remains employed there.