Jury awards nearly $5 million to former manager for Wonderful Citrus

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A longtime rancher who managed thousands of acres of citrus farms for Wonderful Citrus Packing LLC was awarded nearly $5 million by a federal jury after a trial where he alleged the company fired him without cause and falsely told other employees he’d been stealing.

The jury found the allegations of theft against James K. Jordan were not substantially true and that they harmed his reputation, according to court documents.

It awarded Jordan $1,958,957 for harm to his reputation and $482,114 for harm to his property, business, trade, profession or occupation, the court filings say. It also awarded him $2,500,000 in damages for shame, mortification or hurt feelings.

Jordan began working for Paramount Citrus Association in 1990 and rose to the position of senior farming director, where he was in charge of more than 7,000 acres of citrus farms and developed and trained new workers, the lawsuit says.

Around June 2015, his employer changed to Wonderful Citrus Cooperative, and the suit says he continued his “significant” job responsibilities overseeing citrus crops.

On Nov. 3, 2017, Jordan was fired without explanation, according to the suit. He did not receive a severance package.

The suit says Wonderful management conducted a “sham” investigation involving “threats, intimidation, and coercion” to come up with a basis for firing Jordan.

After he was fired, the suit says, Jordan discovered management had alleged he stole from the company by changing his time cards.

According to the suit, Wonderful sent out two emails to all employees, one announcing Jordan’s firing and another regarding the importance of keeping accurate time cards. The implication, the suit says, was that Jordan stole by altering his time cards.

Jordan, 54 at the time of his firing, believes the real reason the company got rid of him was because of his age, the suit says.