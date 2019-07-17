Jury awards Bowe Cleveland $3.8 million in school shooting trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has awarded $3.8 million to a man who was shot and badly wounded while a student at Taft Union High School in 2013.

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday in the damages portion of a trial in which Bowe Cleveland sued the Taft Union High School district. The jury had previously found the district negligent in the trial that began June 20.

Attorneys for Cleveland argued the district ignored red flags regarding the behavior of student Bryan Oliver and failed to take adequate precautions before Oliver entered a classroom with a shotgun and shot Cleveland.

Both Cleveland and Oliver were 16 at the time.

The district’s attorney’s argued there was no way for administrators to know Oliver was going to commit a shooting. They said the school had police-approved steps in place for the safety of its students.

In reaching its verdicts, the jury found six district employees negligent and that their negligence was a substantial factor in causing harm to Cleveland.

Oliver is serving a prison term of 27 years and four months. He claimed at his trial that Cleveland and another, student, Jacob Nichols, bullied him.

He fired at both of them, missing Nichols, in the Jan. 10, 2013, shooting in a science classroom.

A mistrial was declared on charges of attempted murder on Dec. 17, 2014, after jurors were unable to reach a verdict. A month later, Oliver pleaded no contest to two counts of unpremeditated attempted murder.