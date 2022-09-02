BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Friday returned with the largest verdict in Kern County history, awarding a total of $73.6 million to a family that suffered burns and other injuries when a bulldozer sparked a natural gas pipeline explosion.

Daniel Rodriguez, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said between the verdict and prior settlements in the case the total comes to about $114 million — a record judgment in the county.

“The families are thankful and grateful to the jurors for their sacrifice and hard work,” Rodriguez said, adding they hope the case deters other companies from cutting corners.

“Justice was served,” Rodriguez said.

On Nov. 3, 2015, Gloria Ruckman and her mother, Amalia Leal, suffered serious burns when a bulldozer operated by Big N Deep Agricultural Development hit a large transmission line, igniting a massive fireball. Ruckman, whose son was 17-days-old, wrapped him in a jacket and held him as she and her mother ran from their home, which was destroyed by the flames.

The women spent weeks in a burn unit and suffered permanent scarring and other complications.

McFarland-based Big N Deep performed the work on an expired digging permit, Rodriguez argued at trial. They shouldn’t have been operating that day, he said.

Ag-Wise, a farm management company, hired Big N Deep for the job. Plaintiffs’ attorneys argued they were negligent in doing so because they knew Big N Deep hit the same pipeline a year earlier.

PG&E, owner of the pipeline, was also sued but settled shortly after trial began last month. Plaintiffs’ attorneys argued PG&E didn’t properly mark the pipeline and failed to send an inspector to the scene during the operation.

The jury found Big N Deep 50% at fault, PG&E 40% at fault and Ag-Wise 10% at fault, Rodriguez said.

The trial lasted about six weeks.