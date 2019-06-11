Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning

Juror shuttle returns to County Superior courthouse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

File

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Superior Court is making things a little easier for people reporting for jury duty.

Jurors reporting in Downtown Bakersfield can now take a shuttle from the parking los to the court buildings.

The court tested the jury shuttle in January and got enough positive feedback to bring it back.

The shuttle is scheduled to run Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The court says jurors can catch a ride from the parking lots on L and Eye streets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS

Entertainment Stories

More Entertainment Stories