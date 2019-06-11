Juror shuttle returns to County Superior courthouse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Superior Court is making things a little easier for people reporting for jury duty.

Jurors reporting in Downtown Bakersfield can now take a shuttle from the parking los to the court buildings.

The court tested the jury shuttle in January and got enough positive feedback to bring it back.

The shuttle is scheduled to run Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The court says jurors can catch a ride from the parking lots on L and Eye streets.