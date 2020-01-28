Juror replaced in Leslie Chance murder trial, restarting deliberations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A juror has been excused in the Leslie Chance trial after telling Judge Charles Brehmer this afternoon that she had a hardship.

The juror said she won’t be paid by her job after today and it would be a financial hardship to continue. The judge excused her from the jury and she will be replaced by an alternate juror.

Brehmer told the jury that deliberations must start over tomorrow morning with the new juror and all previous deliberation must be discarded. The jury had been in deliberation since last Tuesday.