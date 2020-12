BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jurassic Empire, a journey back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, has arrived in Bakersfield.

The dinosaur-themed drive-thru event began this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds. It features more than 60 moving, life size dinosaurs and mammals that ruled the planet more than 150 million years ago.

It continues through Sunday, and returns Thursday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 20.

Tickets are available at this link.