Jurassic Empire coming to Kern County Fairgrounds this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur drive-thru event, is coming to the Kern County Fairgrounds this month.

Drive through a prehistoric journey where you will discover dinosaurs and mammals that ruled the Earth more than 150 million years ago. The exhibit features more than 60 moving, life-size dinosaurs. Keep a lookout for a young T-Rex roaming the grounds.

Jurassic Empire will be at the Kern County Fairgrounds Dec. 11 through Dec. 13 and Dec. 17 through Dec. 20.

You can buy tickets at www.jurassicempire.com.

Courtesy: Jurassic Empire

Courtesy: Jurassic Empire



Ticket Prices:

Dec 11, 12, & 13 General Admission:

Friday:

Car with 1-7 persons $55

Cars with 8 -14 persons $85

Saturday & Sunday:

Car with 1-7 persons $60

Cars with 8 -14 persons $90

Dec 17, 18, 19 & 20 General Admission:

Thursday & Friday:

Car with 1-7 persons $55

Cars with 8 -14 persons $85

Saturday & Sunday:

Car with 1-7 persons $60

Cars with 8 -14 persons $90

Days & Hours:

Thursday & Friday: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kern County Fairgrounds is located at 1142 S P St.