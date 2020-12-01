Jurassic Empire coming to Kern County Fairgrounds this month

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur drive-thru event, is coming to the Kern County Fairgrounds this month.

Drive through a prehistoric journey where you will discover dinosaurs and mammals that ruled the Earth more than 150 million years ago. The exhibit features more than 60 moving, life-size dinosaurs. Keep a lookout for a young T-Rex roaming the grounds.

Jurassic Empire will be at the Kern County Fairgrounds Dec. 11 through Dec. 13 and Dec. 17 through Dec. 20.

You can buy tickets at www.jurassicempire.com.

  • Courtesy: Jurassic Empire
  • Courtesy: Jurassic Empire

Ticket Prices:

Dec 11, 12, & 13 General Admission:

Friday:

Car with 1-7 persons $55

Cars with 8 -14 persons $85

Saturday & Sunday:

Car with 1-7 persons $60

Cars with 8 -14 persons $90

Dec 17, 18, 19 & 20 General Admission:

Thursday & Friday:

Car with 1-7 persons $55

Cars with 8 -14 persons $85

Saturday & Sunday:

Car with 1-7 persons $60

Cars with 8 -14 persons $90

Days & Hours:

Thursday & Friday: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kern County Fairgrounds is located at 1142 S P St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News