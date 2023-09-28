BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Junior League of Bakersfield is set to host its fifth annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Oct. 21.

According to event organizers, the event will feature food, drinks, games, auctions and music. Organizers encourage guests to dress up in Oktoberfest attire for a chance to be named Mr. and Miss Oktoberfest.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center on Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

General admission tickets for the 21 and over event are $75, according to event organizers and can be purchased on the Eventbrite.com website.