BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several events are taking place in Bakersfield this weekend celebrating Juneteenth — marking the end of slavery in America.
The holiday is named for the date June 19 — the day slaves in Texas first received word of emancipation. The date has been celebrated within Black communities, but gained further visibility after President Joe Biden established it as a federal holiday. Many businesses and campuses will be closed on Monday, June 20.
NAACP 7th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
- Saturday, June 18
- 2 p.m. – 8 p.m..
- Yokuts Park – 4200 Empire Drive
The free event takes place at Yokuts Park and offers families and the community family-friendly fun with a kids zone, food, games and raffles. For more information email naacpbako.events@gmail.com or call 661-368-5323.
2022 Junteenth Tournament
- Sunday, June 19
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dignity Health Sports Complex – 3101 Gilmore Ave., Suite 100.
Gameday Sports Academy is hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Sunday. High school and adult participants will take the floor in an annual tournament. Entry is $5 and kids can enter for free. Food, refreshments will be available for purchase.