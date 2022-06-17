BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several events are taking place in Bakersfield this weekend celebrating Juneteenth — marking the end of slavery in America.

The holiday is named for the date June 19 — the day slaves in Texas first received word of emancipation. The date has been celebrated within Black communities, but gained further visibility after President Joe Biden established it as a federal holiday. Many businesses and campuses will be closed on Monday, June 20.

NAACP 7th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 18

2 p.m. – 8 p.m..

Yokuts Park – 4200 Empire Drive

The free event takes place at Yokuts Park and offers families and the community family-friendly fun with a kids zone, food, games and raffles. For more information email naacpbako.events@gmail.com or call 661-368-5323.

2022 Junteenth Tournament

Sunday, June 19

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dignity Health Sports Complex – 3101 Gilmore Ave., Suite 100.

Gameday Sports Academy is hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Sunday. High school and adult participants will take the floor in an annual tournament. Entry is $5 and kids can enter for free. Food, refreshments will be available for purchase.