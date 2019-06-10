June is Elder Abuse Awareness in Kern County

Officials are putting a spotlight on the mistreatment of seniors for Elder Abuse Awareness Month in Kern County.

The Adult and Protective Services Department says there are possibly 176,000 cases of reported abuse each year in California, but the department says it’s an issue that is seriously under reported.

Abuse happens in different ways, from physical to mental abuse, to neglect, abandonment and financial harm.

There are several numbers to call to report elder abuse.

Adult Protective Services has a 24-hour hotline at 868-1006.

The toll-free number is 800-277-7866.

If the abuse happened at a care home, call 232-7884 or 800-321-4024.

In an emergency, always call 911.