BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in Arvin is affecting more than 5,000 customers, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric website.
The outage began at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday after lightning struck a large piece of equipment in a substation near Arvin, according to PG&E spokesperson Katie Allen. The outage originally impacted 6,189 customers, but crews worked overnight to restore power to 1,162 customers.
PG&E anticipates restoring power to all remaining customers by 12 p.m. on Friday.
The outage map shows the outage stretches from Taft Highway near Highway 99 to an area northeast of Herring Road near Tejon Highway.
Allen said the company is partnering with community, city and county officials to support customers in the area in a statement:
The safety of our customers, their families, and the communities we serve is our most important job. We understand how troubling it is for customers to go without power for extended periods of time. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the customers patience as we work to safely restore power in Arvin.
PG&E crews continue to work around the clock to repair damage from the June 22nd lightning storm event in Kern County. Just after 5pm on Wednesday, June 22 lightning struck a large piece of equipment in a substation near Arvin causing an outage impacting 6,189 customers. Overnight crews restored power to 1,162 customers. As of today (Thursday, 6/23 at 9am) 5,027 customers remain without power in Arvin. Due to extensive damage to our equipment we anticipate all remaining customers to be restored by noon tomorrow (Friday, June 24).
Despite our best efforts, no utility can ever be completely interruption-proof especially during an extreme weather event. Kern County experienced more than 600 cloud to ground lightning strikes below 3,000 feet during the unprecedented weather event. We are partnering with community, city and county officials to support customers in the area.
We encourage customers to sign up for outage alerts to get the most up to date information on restoration times. https://www.pge.com/outagealerts/. Customers can report and view outage information at pge.com/outages or by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.Katie Allen, PG&E spokesperson