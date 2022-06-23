BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in Arvin is affecting more than 5,000 customers, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric website.

The outage began at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday after lightning struck a large piece of equipment in a substation near Arvin, according to PG&E spokesperson Katie Allen. The outage originally impacted 6,189 customers, but crews worked overnight to restore power to 1,162 customers.

PG&E anticipates restoring power to all remaining customers by 12 p.m. on Friday.

The outage map shows the outage stretches from Taft Highway near Highway 99 to an area northeast of Herring Road near Tejon Highway.

Allen said the company is partnering with community, city and county officials to support customers in the area in a statement: