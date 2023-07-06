BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Houchin Community Blood Bank is hoping local competition fills up reserves. All month of July, donors are encouraged to team up with first responders and save lives during this year’s Answer the Call blood drive.

This drive is a great way to bring awareness within the community about the blood shortage supply as well as bring local authorities together for friendly competition according to Shane Hubbard, Creative Development Coordinator for HCBB. The following departments will rally together all month in support of the cause: Bakersfield Police Department, Bakersfield Fire Department, Hall Ambulance, Kern County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and Kern County’s Sheriff Department.

Each department will be fighting for a chance at the first place trophy. In order for your donation to count toward your department of choice, you must say a certain code.

• Bakersfield Police: 11 • Kern County Sheriff: 49

• Bakersfield City Fire: 331 • Kern County Fire: 48

• Hall Ambulance: 152 • California Highway Patrol: V13F

Play your part in restoring the communities emergency blood supply and visit https://hcbb.com/schedule.

Donor Center Hours

· M – W: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

· Thu: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

· Fri: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

· Sat: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

· Sun: Closed

11515 Bolthouse Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93311

5901 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309

2671 Oswell St, Ste C, Bakersfield, CA 93306