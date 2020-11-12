Julie Johnson of Bakersfield SPCA receives prestigious certification

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Julie Johnson, executive director of the Bakersfield SPCA, recently received certification through an independent agency that promotes standards of practice in the animal welfare profession.

Johnson became a certified animal welfare administrator through The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, according to a SPCA release.

The certification recognizes elite executives and managers working in nonprofit and animal welfare agencies, the release said. Johnson met strict eligibility requirements and passed an exam for the designation.

“Obtaining her CAWA status validates Johnson’s work in the animal welfare field and illustrates her competency to contribute to broader animal welfare conversations as they pertain to her community and across the country,” the release said.