BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Julie Beechinor was sworn in to replace Ronald Froehlich on the Kern County Board of Education at a meeting Tuesday evening.

KGET previously reported Froelich announced his retirement at a board meeting on Aug. 8. He said he had been searching for his successor for two years before deciding.

Beechinor is the new Area One Trustee.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, Area One Trustee oversees the Rosedale Union Elementary School District.