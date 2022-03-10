BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern judge has tentatively granted a former deputy who fatally shot a man during a struggle a service-related disability retirement after an appellate court last year overturned his initial ruling in the case.

Judge Eric Bradshaw first found in favor of ex-Deputy Michael Blue in 2018, overruling objections made by Kern County Employees’ Retirement Association (KCERA), which had denied a disability retirement.

But the 5th District Court of Appeal in Fresno said Bradshaw failed to apply the proper standard of review and was required to give a strong presumption the retirement board’s decision was correct.

Applying that standard, Bradshaw last month found “KCERA’s findings are contrary to the weight of the evidence” and issued a preliminary ruling granting Blue disability retirement retroactive to the day after the last day he received regular pay, plus interest.

Bradshaw said KCERA relied on the findings of a doctor who didn’t see or treat Blue, but merely reviewed medical records, according to the ruling.

The case is pending.

It has its origins in June 2011 when Blue confronted a man who reports say was trying to break into vehicles. The man knocked Blue to the ground and another deputy discharged a Taser which had no effect, according to court documents.

The man grabbed Blue’s baton and raised it as Blue stood up. Blue fired his gun several times, striking and fatally wounding the man.

Blue saw a department psychologist about “intrusive thoughts” he experienced afterward, court documents say. Three doctors diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder and restricted him from law enforcement work. He last worked as a deputy in March 2012.

In 2013, Blue applied to KCERA for a service-connected disability retirement. KCERA’s medical officer reviewed the doctors’ reports and found insufficient evidence Blue could no longer work as a deputy, the documents say. It denied his application.

Blue requested a hearing and an arbitrator found “no substantial evidence” he was permanently incapacitated from performing his regular duties, according to the documents. The arbitrator recommended the disability retirement be denied and the association adopted his recommendation.

The deputy took the issue to court and Bradshaw ruled in his favor, finding a “preponderance of the substantial evidence supports the determination that (Blue) is permanently incapacitated from working as a deputy sheriff due to a service-connected mental injury, PTSD . . .,” the documents say.