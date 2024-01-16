BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County Science Fair is set for March 12 and volunteers are needed to judge this year’s projects.

The science fair is the culmination of months of hard work for students who rose through their school and district ranks for a chance to showcase their projects at a county level.

The science fair is happening March 12 at the Mechanics Bank Theater with judging taking place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Any skill level is welcome to judge in the event and there will be training available.

The deadline to register is March 1. To register, click here.