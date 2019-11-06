Judge wrongly dismissed claim against state defendants in suit regarding expulsion rates of KHSD minority students: appellate court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than two years ago, the Kern High School District settled a lawsuit regarding notable differences in the expulsion rates of black and Hispanic students compared to white students.

At the time the claim against the district was filed, a Superior Court judge dismissed all claims brought against state-level defendants, including the state Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Department of Education.

An appellate court ruling this week partly reverses that decision.

The 5th District Court of Appeal filed an opinion Tuesday saying a claim against the state-level defendants was properly made.

It says the appellants — a collection of parents, students, taxpayers and community organizations — stated a cause of action and properly petitioned for a court order based on the state-level defendants’ duty to monitor local school districts for violations of federal law.

The case has its beginnings in 2014, when then-Foothill High School student Jerry Collins, who is black, sued the district after his mother said school administrators suspended him when he tried to get a hat confiscated by the school.

During the lawsuit, documents showed that in 2009 the average expulsion rate for white students in the Kern High School District was 18 per every 1,000 students.

That number was significantly higher for Hispanic students: 65 out of every 1,000.

And for black students? That number came to 110 out of every 1,000 students.

The suit alleged “67 percent of expelled black students were expelled for offenses that did not include physical injury or possession of drugs or weapons, while only 42 percent of expelled whites were expelled for these less serious offenses.”

KHSD settled the case in 2017, saying it would create new discipline policies and implement new training for teachers.

The appellants, however, alleged the Department of Education failed to take action in acquiring data from the 2011-12 school year that the district did not submit as required.

The appellants say the “state-level defendants, having a mandatory duty to monitor for compliance with federal law,” failed “to implement any review of the program they implemented to ensure they are receiving the data necessary to meet their duty,” according to the opinion.

Based on this finding, the court has awarded costs of the appeal to the appellants.