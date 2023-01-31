BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By mid-February, injured oil well worker Leonardo Andrade is expected to be released from a rehabilitation center.

At that point a decision must be made: Will Andrade be returned to the custody of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to finish out his term, or should he be allowed to recover at home?

Judge Brian M. McNamara on Tuesday set a hearing for Feb. 16 at which doctors, including psychologists, will testify to the severe injuries Andrade suffered and what setting would be most appropriate for him.

“Just tell me what’s best for this young man, from both sides, and I’ll make a decision,” McNamara said during a hearing with attorneys including a representative from the U.S. Attorney’s Office who appeared via video.

Andrade also appeared via video, lying on a bed at the rehabilitation center with his wife by his side. He is looking at a long road to recovery after an explosion occurred Dec. 2 as workers plugged an abandoned oil well at California Avenue and Easton Drive.

At the time he was injured, Andrade was staying at a halfway house as part of a re-entry program available for eligible inmates with less than two years left on their sentence. Andrade was convicted of robbery and two other felonies in 2017 and sentenced to nine years in prison. He was later found suitable for the program.

Although he only has a few months left — he’s eligible for parole in April — Andrade is seeking to have the rest of his sentence terminated due to the extent of his injuries. His attorney, David A. Torres, has said the injuries Andrade suffered to his legs mean he won’t be able to walk for months.