Judge temporarily blocks prison company’s plan to expand its immigration detention in Kern County

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) — A federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking a private prison company from a massive expansion of its immigration detention in Kern County.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley stops, for now, proposed modifications to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facilities for use by the GEO Group, which entered into a contract in December with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to operate immigration detention facilities at the Central Valley and Golden State correctional facilities.

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center and Freedom for Immigrants filed a lawsuit arguing, in part, that the city of McFarland violated state law by failing to provide at least 180 days’ notice before executing a permit for an immigration detention facility and by failing to hold two open meetings for public comment. They said the city council held only one meeting before approving the proposed modifications.

GEO and the city have argued that, in addition to the single city council meeting, the planning commission held two meetings regarding the proposed modifications, so it more than fulfilled its requirements.

But Nunley found there were “serious questions” as to whether the planning commission and the city council were each required to hold two public meetings under state civil code.

Among other issues raised by the petitioners, the court previously agreed that preventing detainee transfers was an effective method of reducing unnecessary risks of contracting COVID-19. In Tuesday’s ruling, Nunley disagreed with the argument put forth by the city and GEO that the harm from detainee transfers was “too speculative to warrant an injunction.”

Nunley wrote, “COVID-19 poses a concrete threat to the public health, especially in the context of detention facilities and detainee transfers.” He found it likely there would be irreparable harm if the modifications took place and detainees were transferred to the facilities.

GEO said in court documents it would lose $79.6 million per year with an injunction in effect, and would have to eliminate at least 420 jobs. The city said it’s relying on GEO revenue to account for between 10 to 20 percent of its annual budget.

The judge, however, found “the need to avoid the preventable risk of severe illness and death that is likely to result from detainee transfers far outweighs GEO and the city’s financial concerns.”

No modifications can be made to the facilities until the case is heard in court. The date of the next hearing is pending.

The GEO Group is the second-largest employer in McFarland. The company already operates Mesa Verde detention center in Bakersfield with 400 beds, and it wanted to add more than a thousand in McFarland.