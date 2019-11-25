Judge reserves ruling on change of venue motion in Leslie Chance retrial, is allowing evidence from surveillance videos, “CSI” exhibit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jurors in the retrial of Leslie Chance will hear testimony regarding video taken from multiple surveillance cameras that prosecutors say captured Chance’s movements as she made her way home after allegedly gunning down her husband.

They’ll hear about a “CSI” exhibit in Las Vegas that Chance attended and, prosecutors say, where she learned about criminal investigative techniques and how to cover her tracks.

And they’ll listen to testimony from representatives of insurance companies where Todd Chance had hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance.

That’s according to tentative rulings made Monday by Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer, who is hearing motions through Wednesday and deciding on what evidence will be allowed at Chance’s retrial.

Those rulings are contingent on the trial remaining in Kern County.

Brehmer said he’s reserving judgment on a motion for change of venue until prospective jurors in the case are questioned. He noted that many prospective jurors called earlier this year for Chance’s first trial could not recall hearing about the case.

Chance, 52, faces life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance. His body was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane.

While prosecutors have said money was the primary motive in Todd Chance’s killing, they allege jealousy may also have played a role.

Prosecutor Art Norris said he plans on presenting what he characterized as somewhat salacious text messages between Todd Chance and another woman. Photos of that woman were also sent to Todd Chance.

Norris, who is prosecuting the case along with Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler, said he doesn’t intend to play any jail phone calls or 911 calls for the jury.

Photographs of the “CSI” exhibit and testimony regarding what the exhibit contained will likely be presented. Chance attended the exhibit about two months before her husband’s death.

A portion of the exhibit involved a scenario bearing certain similarities to the Leslie Chance case, according to court documents.

Tony Lidgett, Chance’s attorney, argued a photograph of that portion of the exhibit has no relevance to the trial if his client didn’t visit that part of the exhibit.

“No one can say, except the defendant, if she remembers, what she saw or what she didn’t see,” Brehmer said in making a tentative ruling to allow the photo into evidence.

Crime scene and autopsy photos will be allowed with the exception of an autopsy photo showing Todd Chance with metal rods inserted in him showing the path the bullets traveled into his body. Todd Chance was shot twice in the chest and once in the palm of his right hand.

Prosecutors say Leslie Chance drove with her husband in his Ford Mustang to a field off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane the morning of Aug. 25, 2013.

She shot him, prosecutors say, then abandoned the car in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood before getting home by using a taxi and walking. She denied leaving her house the morning of her husband’s death, but surveillance cameras captured her at multiple locations that morning, according to prosecutors.

Leslie Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing.

Her first trial in June ended in a mistrial when the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her.