Judge lays out tentative schedule in former principal's murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Superior Court judge laid out a tentative schedule Tuesday morning for the murder trial of former elementary school principal Leslie Chance, accused of killing her husband six years ago.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer said motions in limine - in which attorneys ask the court for orders preventing or limiting the other side from presenting certain evidence - are scheduled to begin Thursday and last several weeks.

Jury selection is set to begin June 24, and Brehmer said he hopes to have a jury seated by July 3. Opening statements are scheduled for July 16.

Brehmer noted the schedule is subject to change and the trial, with possible exceptions, will not be held on Fridays due to scheduling issues. He said on Thursday he will have a media order prepared regarding, among other things, what parts of the trial can be photographed.

Prosecutors say Chance, 52, drove with her husband, Todd Chance, to Noriega Road, shot him then left his Ford Mustang in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood before making her way home by taxi and on foot.

The body of Todd Chance, 45, was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane. He'd suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the palm of his right hand.

Principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time, Leslie Chance was arrested four days after the killing. She was released days later after the District Attorney's office sent the case back to sheriff's detectives for further investigation.

Leslie Chance was working as an administrator in the Greenfield Union School District when detectives rearrested her Dec. 1, 2016.