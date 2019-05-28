Local News

Judge lays out tentative schedule in former principal's murder trial

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:32 AM PDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 10:21 AM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Superior Court judge laid out a tentative schedule Tuesday morning for the murder trial of former elementary school principal Leslie Chance, accused of killing her husband six years ago.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer said motions in limine - in which attorneys ask the court for orders preventing or limiting the other side from presenting certain evidence - are scheduled to begin Thursday and last several weeks. 

Jury selection is set to begin June 24, and Brehmer said he hopes to have a jury seated by July 3. Opening statements are scheduled for July 16.

Brehmer noted the schedule is subject to change and the trial, with possible exceptions, will not be held on Fridays due to scheduling issues. He said on Thursday he will have a media order prepared regarding, among other things, what parts of the trial can be photographed. 

Prosecutors say Chance, 52, drove with her husband, Todd Chance, to Noriega Road, shot him then left his Ford Mustang in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood before making her way home by taxi and on foot. 

The body of Todd Chance, 45, was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane. He'd suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the palm of his right hand. 

Principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time, Leslie Chance was arrested four days after the killing. She was released days later after the District Attorney's office sent the case back to sheriff's detectives for further investigation.

Leslie Chance was working as an administrator in the Greenfield Union School District when detectives rearrested her Dec. 1, 2016.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center