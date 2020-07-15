Judge grants temporary restraining order barring McFarland from reusing former CDCR facilities for immigration detention

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A federal judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order barring the city of McFarland from taking action in using former California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facilities for the purposes of detaining immigrants.

The restraining order was requested by attorneys representing the Immigrant Legal Resource Center and Freedom for Immigrants in a lawsuit against the city. The groups argue the city unlawfully approved proposed modifications to the CDCR facilities for use by the GEO Group, which entered a contract in December with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to operate immigration detention facilities at the Central Valley and Golden State correctional facilities.

The Planning Commission first notified the public of the proposed modifications on Jan. 10, according to the suit, and held two hearings, one in January and the other in February. The Planning Commission rejected the proposed modifications.

GEO appealed the decision in late February, and the city council held a meeting on April 23 where it approved the modifications.

The plaintiffs argue McFarland violated state law by failing to provide at least 180 days notice before executing a permit for an immigration detention facility and by failing to hold two open meetings for public comment.

In granting the order, Judge Troy L. Nunley cited the plaintiffs’ concerns over the “immediate and extreme risks to public health” by transferring detainees amid the coronavirus pandemic. He found there was an “imminent threat of irreparable harm” in the detainee transfers unless an injunction was imposed.