Judge denies restraining order requested against ICE detention centers in McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern judge on Tuesday ruled against a motion filed by the ACLU for a temporary restraining order against the city of McFarland to stop two ICE detention centers from operating there.

The ACLU claims McFarland violated the Brown Act when it allegedly denied public access to a meeting in April in which the city council approved permits to have the GEO Group convert two jails into ICE detention centers. The judge’s ruling means GEO can proceed, and it was given the green light Monday to start receiving detainees.