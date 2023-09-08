Judge John R. Brownlee said he has no jurisdiction over the matter now that former public defender Tanya Richard has been appointed a Superior Court judge.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Noting he has never heard of a situation similar to the one brought before him Friday, a judge denied a motion to find former Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard in contempt of court for allegedly twice looking at a prosecutor’s private notes during a murder trial.

Judge John R. Brownlee said Richard’s actions didn’t occur in front of him or involve defying a court order.

Additionally, Brownlee said, he no longer has jurisdiction over the matter because last month Richard was sworn in as a Superior Court judge. He said he reported the matter to the county’s presiding judge, who could take action, including discipline, against Richard.

Brownlee also said the Commission for Judicial Performance, which investigates allegations of judicial misconduct, could investigate.

“Let me make very clear, this is not a position where I am trying to cover for another Superior Court judge,” Brownlee said.

He said this case is unique.

“We’re in uncharted waters,” Brownlee said. “Not only have I never seen anything on it, I’ve never heard anything on this.”

Prosecutor Gina Pearl asked to further address the issue next week. She said Richard was served a subpoena to appear for Friday’s hearing, and she wants to question her on the record so any additional action taken by the District Attorney’s office will include her statement under oath.

Pearl noted she initiated proceedings before Brownlee lost jurisdiction.

“The litigation in this issue will not end here,” she said.

Brownlee denied the request. He said he doesn’t know if Richard was properly served the subpoena, she would be entitled to counsel and the result would be one judge allowing an attorney to cross-examine another judge in a situation over which he no longer has jurisdiction.

Afterward, Chief Deputy Public Defender Teryl Wakeman, who attended the hearing, said the Public Defender’s Office fully supports Richard. He said she will be an excellent judge.

“Her professional ethics, personal ethics and work ethics are beyond reproach,” he said.

The allegations

On July 12, the trial of Darnell Lucifer Pierce began in Brownlee’s courtroom with Richard representing Pierce and Pearl handling the case for the District Attorney’s office.

On Aug. 3 and 8, court staff witnessed Richard looking at Pearl’s notes outside the presence of the jury and the prosecutor, according to an explanation of the sequence of events provided by Brownlee and court documents.

On the second occasion, the bailiff confronted Richard and told her examining opposing counsel’s notes was unethical. Richard responded, “She shouldn’t have left them out,” according to the bailiff and court clerk.

Brownlee called a hearing Aug. 9 during which the bailiff and clerk testified. Richard also gave a statement, telling the court she looked at papers left near an overheard projector to identify them and, upon realizing they were Pearl’s notes, stopped reading.

On Aug. 25, armed with statements from the hearing, Pearl filed the contempt motion.

Then Richard, who was appointed judge earlier this summer, was sworn in on Aug. 28.

Both sides agree Richard’s actions did not impact the trial. Pierce was convicted last month of murder in a 2021 shooting.