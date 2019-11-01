Judge confirms Leslie Chance murder trial set for Nov. 25

It has been 6 years since former elementary school prinicpal Leslie Chance was charged with gunning down her husband, Todd Chance, back in 2013.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, a judge confirmed the murder trial for Chance, 52, will begin Nov. 25.

Chance, 52, faces life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance.

His body was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane.

Leslie Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing. Prosecutors said she killed her husband to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies.

The attorney representing Chance will be Tony Lidgett, the prosecutor on the case will be Art Norris.

The trial is expected to last four months.