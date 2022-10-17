BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Journey are scheduled to take the stage at Mechanics Bank Arena on Apr. 22, 2023, in Bakersfield.

Journey are known for their decade-spanning anthems “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Lights” and “Anyway You Want It,” the American rock band features founding members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain.

Toto, who are known for their hits “Africa” and “Rosanna,” will be opening the show.

Tickets, which range from $45.50 to $145.50, will be on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. via AXS.com