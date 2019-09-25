Josh Turner breaks silence after crash that killed crew member

(KGET) — Country singer Josh Turner took to Facebook to express his emotions following the death of a crew member in a tour bus crash last week.

Turner, who canceled his concert at the Kern County Fair following the crash, posted the following Tuesday on Facebook:

“As I try to write this I don’t know what to say. It’s a struggle to put into words the devastation and grief that our road family is trying to process. We lost a beloved member of our team, David Turner. He was like a brother to so many in this industry and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Please continue to keep David’s family in your prayers.

“All of our crew suffered significant injuries and many have long roads to recovery. I would ask that you give them privacy during this time.

“Many of you have asked where you can support the guys and their families. My management company has created a GoFundMe page for our road family for anyone wishing to contribute. https://www.gofundme.com/f/JTcrewdonations

“Your prayers have been felt. Please keep praying.”

David Turner was a sound engineer and is not related to Josh Turner, according to reports.

The crash occurred on Highway 46 near Shandon following a concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.

The California Highway Patrol said David Turner and another person were ejected from the bus after it left the roadway, traveled 200 yards though a barbed wire fence and dense vegetation before dropping down a 50-foot embankment and hitting the bottom of a dry riverbed.

Josh Turner and his band were in a different bus and were not harmed, CHP said.