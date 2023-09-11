BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The singer behind one of the most iconic Christmas songs of the holiday season is coming to the Fox Theater, according to event organizers.

No, it’s not Mariah Carey.

Jose Feliciano will be taking the stage Friday, Dec. 8 to perform “Feliz Navidad” and other hits from his six-decade discography.

Feliciano is recognized as the first Latin artist to cross over into the English music market, opening doors for other major Latin artists along the way. He has 45 Gold and Platinum records, 9 Grammy Awards and the “LARAS Award for Lifetime Achievement,” to his name all while being blind since birth.

Tickets go on sale Friday Sept. 15 at 10 a.m., but you can get your early bird ticket by using code “BAKERSFIELD” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13th at 10 a.m., The Fox said in a news release.

You can purchase tickets via AXS.com or by phone at 661-324-1369.