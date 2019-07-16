Jose Arredondo slain in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Bakersfield car dealer Jose Arrendondo has been killed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to close friend of the family.

Arredondo, 58, was found Tuesday morning in a home he owns in the Mexican resort town, the family friend said.

His sister, Laura, was en route to Cabo San Lucas at noon Tuesday.

No further details immediately were available.

Arredondo’s was a classic rags to riches American success story.

He was one of 11 children who grew up picking crops in Mexico before crossing the desert at night to avoid border controls and enter the United States.

In 1977 he got a job washing cars at a Mission Hills dealership to help the family. He made $325 every two weeks.

His attitude was so positive he was given the chance to sell cars – and he sold 12 his first month.

He came to own several Kern County dealerships – Family Motors lots in Bakersfield, Delano and Taft.

He also owns a real estate agency and a state of the art auto body shop.

Funeral arrangements are pending.