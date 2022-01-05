JoJo Siwa scheduled to play Mechanics Bank Theater

Tour stop for “Dancing with the Stars” contestant JoJo Siwa is scheduled for the Mechanics Bank Arena in January. (Photo courtesy of ABC/Disney)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa is scheduled to make her long-awaited stop at the Mechanics Bank Theater on Jan. 21 after several postponements.

Siwa’s original D.R.E.A.M. tour was originally supposed to stop in Bakersfield in March 2021 and was since postponed to June 2021 and now January 2022.

Millions of fans on social media know the singer and dancer for her colorful bows and L.G.B.T.Q.+ activism. Siwa got her start on reality TV show “Dance Moms” and most recently was on last season’s “Dancing With the Stars” with same-sex partner Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy as the show’s first same-sex couple.

Her singles include “Boomerang,” “Kid in a Candy Store,” “Hold The Drama”, and “D.R.E.A.M.”

