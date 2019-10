Halloween is Thursday and before trick-or-treating at night, you can begin your day with us at our Sunrise Spooktacular.

The 17 News at Sunrise crew is hosting our annual event this event Thursday, Oct. 31 beginning at 5 a.m. right outside our KGET studio and 22nd and L streets in Downtown Bakersfield.

Kids can participate in a Halloween costume contest, along with giveaways, candy and hot chocolate.

You have a chance to win prizes like Disneyland tickets, a bike from Sniders and much more.