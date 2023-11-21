BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works will be celebrating the completion of a shoulder and bike lane project with an inaugural bike ride on Nov. 27 in Golden Hills.

Members of the community are invited to participate in the newly completed bike lane on Backes Lane, Schout Road and Woodford-Tehachapi Road. The new bike lane stretches one-and-half miles of newly paved road ready for all to enjoy.

The project was completed in two-and-a-half months to complete, with the project beginning in 21 and was finished Nov. 8. in May, KCPW was awarded $1,832,751 in Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program funds from the California Air Resources Board to construct and improve the roadway. The total cost of the project was $1,726,000, KCPW funded $237,452.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening Monday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at Woodford-Tehachapi Road and Commercial Avenue in Golden Hills, according to public works.