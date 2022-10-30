Rise and shine with us on Halloween morning for the annual Sunrise Spooktacular!

Join Maddie Janssen, Alex Fisher and Kevin Charette on Monday, October 31 beginning at 5 a.m. The festivities will take place outside our studios at the corner M and 22nd streets in Downtown Bakersfield.

Kids are invited to put on their scariest, funniest and most creative costumes for fun, games and prizes all morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. during 17 News at Sunrise.

There will be family-friendly fun, treats and music as we show off your costumes!

We will have prizes for the most creative costumes judged by a panel of judges including Mayor Karen Goh, Kern Public Health Media coordinator Michelle Corson and Steve Murray of Murray Family Farms.

Prizes include:

Bikes and a rock climbing party from Action Sports

Family Four Packs for an hour of gaming from eSports Center

Family Four Packs to Murray Family Farms

$100 gift cards from WSS Shoes and Samco

Gift baskets courtesy of Stay Focused Ministries

Little Caesars Pizza, Raising Canes certificates

Passes for Holiday Lights at CALM

Be sure to join us Halloween morning for a “spooktacluar” time!