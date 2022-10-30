Rise and shine with us on Halloween morning for the annual Sunrise Spooktacular!
Join Maddie Janssen, Alex Fisher and Kevin Charette on Monday, October 31 beginning at 5 a.m. The festivities will take place outside our studios at the corner M and 22nd streets in Downtown Bakersfield.
Kids are invited to put on their scariest, funniest and most creative costumes for fun, games and prizes all morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. during 17 News at Sunrise.
There will be family-friendly fun, treats and music as we show off your costumes!
We will have prizes for the most creative costumes judged by a panel of judges including Mayor Karen Goh, Kern Public Health Media coordinator Michelle Corson and Steve Murray of Murray Family Farms.
Prizes include:
- Bikes and a rock climbing party from Action Sports
- Family Four Packs for an hour of gaming from eSports Center
- Family Four Packs to Murray Family Farms
- $100 gift cards from WSS Shoes and Samco
- Gift baskets courtesy of Stay Focused Ministries
- Little Caesars Pizza, Raising Canes certificates
- Passes for Holiday Lights at CALM
Be sure to join us Halloween morning for a “spooktacluar” time!