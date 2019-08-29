John Wooner was accused of sexual misconduct, threatened lawsuit against McFarland when he disappeared, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — John Wooner, the McFarland city manager found dead 2 1/2 months after going missing in May, had been accused of sexual misconduct at work and threatened to file a hostile work environment lawsuit against the city before he disappeared, according to investigative documents.

McFarland Mayor Manuel Cantu told investigators Wooner was also upset the city budget would be $180,000 short, and had asked Cantu to fire him when the two talked May 10, according to documents released by Bakersfield police.

Cantu said Wooner, who disappeared May 14, was tired of being a target of negative attention.

“Cantu stated he fears the pressure became too great on Wooner, and he possibly harmed himself over the stress,” an investigator wrote.

The mayor said there was no indication money was missing from the city, and he believed the shortfall was due to unexpected expenses with high wage contracts, the documents say.

Wooner specifically had issues with City Councilman Rafael Melendez, multiple people told investigators. Melendez had pushed for several different agencies to investigate the sexual misconduct allegation that was brought by a woman who no longer works for the city.

Interviewed by police, Melendez said “everyone” knew about the allegation, but “it was downplayed and did not go anywhere,” according to the documents.

Melendez told investigators he asks a lot of questions of people and holds them accountable, and it’s all right if not everyone agrees with him. He said everything he said to Wooner was said in public meetings or settings.

The city-owned 2012 Dodge Durango Wooner drove was pulled from the Kern River July 28 with the 57-year-old’s body inside.

Wooner’s wife told police that on the day of his disappearance he called her and asked specifically where his father was buried at Hillcrest Cemetery.

She said she found that odd because Wooner’s father died by suicide 16 years ago. He hadn’t visited the grave since the funeral.

Wooner was last seen alive at the cemetery.