John Wooner identified as man found in submerged vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man found in a submerged vehicle in the Kern River has been identified as that of missing McFarland city manager John Wooner, coroner’s officials said.

The coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday the 57-year-old’s body was inside a silver Dodge Durango recovered from the Kern River on Sunday. Dental records were used to confirm his identity.

The exact circumstances of Wooner’s death remain unclear, and an autopsy will be performed.

A press release from the City of McFarland said the following:

“The City of McFarland offers its condolences to the Wooner family. Mayor Manuel Cantu asks all citizens to offer their prayers in support of the family.”

Wooner went missing in the city-owned Durango after he was last seen May 14 visiting Hillcrest Memorial Park. The cemetery is 11.1 miles from where the submerged vehicle was removed.

Bakersfield police had described his disappearance as suspicious because it was out of character for him to go missing.

Wooner was placed on administrative leave for 30 days after he was reported missing. His contract was terminated July 12 for being absent without leave.