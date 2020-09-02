John Brock Community Service Award Dinner postponed to Sept. 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The John Brock Community Service Award Dinner is being postponed to Sept. 2021. The Board of the John Brock Community Service Award made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday. The event will honor the 2020-2021 honoree, Dr. Ravi Patel, founder of the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center.

Every year since 1988, the John Brock committee has chosen a local community member to receive the John Brock Community Service Award, according to California State University, Bakersfield’s web page. The committee is made up of members of the Executive Advisory Council of CSUB’s School of Business and Public Administration. The committee says they are postponing the event until 2021 to follow guidance from the California and Kern County Departments of Public Health.

The John Brock endowment will still award scholarships in 2020 and a digital campaign will be put on by the Board to look back on past John Brock honorees and scholarship recipients.