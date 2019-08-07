Jocelyn Babb: Berkshire Elementary

Posted:

“:My Kindergarten playground could really use some love. We’d love to have some new bikes and scooters for our kiddos to burn some of that energy during recess. Balls, hula hoops and any other outdoor play equipment would be amazing as well!”

